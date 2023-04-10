Hampden Academy’s Max Ross wins Mr. Maine bodybuilding competition

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Hampden Academy’s Max Ross recently earned the Organization of Competition Bodies Mr. Maine title.

His bodybuilding journey started in gym class.

“I just one day thought I wanted to be the best at the push-up test, and I decided to do push-ups every day. I started doing that and ended up doing 122 on the test, which I believe is still the record at Reeds Brook Middle School. From there, one of my buddies introduced me to the gym,” said Ross, Hampden Academy senior.

Ross saw several benefits from working out.

“When I started, it was mostly an escape in a way. I have OCD and ticks. Going to the gym just amplified that ease of comfort,” said Ross.

Max’s path to winning Mr. Maine included a 12-week prep plan of cardio, weight lifting, and six meals per day made of chicken, rice, egg whites, and protein shakes totaling about 2,500 calories.

“They’re both about equal in importance. When it comes to leaning out or shredding for something like a show, the diet’s definitely 70 percent and then lifting is 30 percent. Everyone thinks you do crunches to get abs, but the real way to get abs is to lose the fat over them. The saying is abs are made in the kitchen, which is very true,” said Ross.

School still comes first, and Ross makes adjustments to his social life.

“Whenever I go out with friends, say out to dinner, I can’t eat stuff they have. I have to bring my own food in my little meal prep box with 150 grams of rice and six ounces of cooked chicken. The only thing I can order is Diet Coke, which is my staple go-to thing with all my friends. Food is such a social thing that I just get Diet Coke as my food,” said Ross.

Max said the bodybuilding competition class is best for him.

“Men’s physique sometimes gets a bad rap for not training legs as much. I don’t want to be known as that because I always like to strive for the best thing. Bodybuilding is considered the best class to compete in,” said Ross.

Max has his post-competition celebration meal at Portland Pie planned out after Saturday’s Maine Bodybuilding Championships.

“(I’ll be having) pizza, chicken tenders, fries, nachos, pasta, and just so much junk food,” said Ross.

Ross is back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the National Physique Committee event in Biddeford.

Max said friends give him good-hearted grief over sticking to his meal plans when they hang out.

The OCB is a natural competing outlet.

Ross added that he’s never going to use steroids to get to where he wants to be as a bodybuilder.

