Florida man pleads guilty in Bangor court to sexually exploiting a child, distributing child pornography

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Florida pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor to sexually exploiting a child and distributing child pornography.

According to court records, in August 2020, 42-year-old Wesley Deal began communicating with an 11-year-old child on Instagram, sending multiple messages requesting sexually explicit images.

The victim sent multiple photos and videos to Deal.

Deal threatened to post the images on the internet if the victim did not provide him with more photos.

When sentenced, Deal faces 25 to 70 years in prison.

Bangor Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate the case.

