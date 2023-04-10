The Easter Bunny makes a stop at Bangor Asian restaurant

Easter Bunny
Easter Bunny(wabi)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On a beautiful Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny is made the rounds.

Among the stops was Oriental Jade restaurant in Bangor.

Folks gathered to celebrate, dine, and even get a photo with the furry friend.

Bringing treats to tables and a spring in one’s step, there was lots of fun to be had.

Customers big and small were egg-cited to see the long ears and big smile.

We sat down for a chat with the happy hare, for some very important questions.

Kaddie Sharpe asked, “Alright Easter Bunny, we are over here at Oriental Jade on Easter Sunday. Are you having a lot of fun over here? Okay, most important question I see you guys are asking, what is the best candy egg ever is it Reese’s egg or Cadbury eggs?”

The Easter Bunny walked over to two containers on the front desk, marked ‘Reese’s Egg’ and “Cadbury Egg’, and dropped an egg into the ‘Reese’s Egg’ container.

Sharpe responded, “Ohhhhh! You heard it here first folks! Reese’s egg is the favorite egg of the Easter Bunny.”

The Easter Bunny did also confirm that it was a very HOPPY Easter

