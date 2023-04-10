Bruins now hold NHL record for most wins in a season

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABI) - It’s another day and another win for the Boston Bruins.

Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Flyers may seem like any other regular season win, but for the Bruins it’s extra special.

When you look into the record books for the most wins in an NHL season you’ll see the 22-23 Bruins sitting at the top with 63.

With two games left to go in the season the Bruins have the opportunity to extend that record as they’re set to take on the Capitals Tuesday and Canadiens Thursday.

They’re on a 6-game win streak as they close out the season and begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.

