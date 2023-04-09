Walk-off win lifts Maine to 9-0 in conference games

Jake Rainess scores in the 10th for a game winner
Jake Rainess scores in the 10th for a game winner(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine sits atop the America East with a 9-0 record after their dramatic win Sunday in Orono.

After Maine leveled the game in the 9th the stage was set for Quinn McDaniel in the 10th.

With a man on second McDaniel ripped a base hit down the left field line that brought home Jake Rainess for the game winner.

“It’s a situation you want as a ballplayer and it’s kind of the one you dream of. A walk off for your team and it’s just a lot of fun,” said McDaniel.

The sweep against Albany is their third when playing against America East opponents.

“It doesn’t get much better than that, you know just hard-fought battle. Albany was really good today,” said Maine Head Coach Nick Derba.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to win,” Derba added.

Binghamton sits in second place in the America East and they’ll be hosting Maine for a 3-game series next weekend.

