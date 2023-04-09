Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope, big crowd mark Easter in flower-adorned Vatican square
Gorgeous today, even warmer temperatures next week!
Ellsworth cheerleading squad hosts Easter carnival
Husson University to offer free physical therapy checkups in Bangor