Massive fire at Monmouth farm prompts response from 75 firefighters

MONMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A massive fire at a farm in central Maine Saturday night drew an estimated 75 firefighters from numerous communities to the scene.

Flames broke out around 10:45 p.m. at Cooper Farms on Norris Hill Road, according to Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy.

A large workshop with three bays was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Responders say there were multiple explosions and the roof collapsed.

The flames were reportedly under control after about two hours.

The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

