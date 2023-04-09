Husson University to offer free physical therapy checkups in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is offering free physical therapy check-ups to the public starting Monday.

It’s happening at the SOARing Eagles healthcare clinic on Marshall Road in Bangor both Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Any adult who is uninsured or underinsured and needs subsequent treatment after the examination, but cannot afford it, can receive it at the clinic.

No insurance information will be required.

Every student and physical therapy professional overseeing these evaluations has been vaccinated.

“Individuals don’t need to have attended last year’s check-up in order to participate,” said Steinbarger. “Anyone who is suffering from sports or activity-related injuries; motion or strength limitations; chronic pain; functional disabilities; post-surgical pain or a loss of function, is welcome to contact us. We’re here to help.”

This clinic provides Husson University physical therapy students with hands-on experience with real-life patients.

To make an appointment, you can call Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger at 941-7181 or email: steinbargerk@husson.edu.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Ellsworth cheerleading squad hosts Easter carnival
George Dunn is an FAA Master Pilot Award winner, and has been flying since 1953. So, being in...
Maine man celebrates 90th birthday with helicopter ride
Anglers Restaurant Logo
Anglers Restaurant announces closure of Hampden location
Jacob Russell
Southwest Harbor Police announce arrest of Jacob Russell