Husson University to offer free physical therapy checkups in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is offering free physical therapy check-ups to the public starting Monday.

It’s happening at the SOARing Eagles healthcare clinic on Marshall Road in Bangor both Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Any adult who is uninsured or underinsured and needs subsequent treatment after the examination, but cannot afford it, can receive it at the clinic.

No insurance information will be required.

Every student and physical therapy professional overseeing these evaluations has been vaccinated.

“Individuals don’t need to have attended last year’s check-up in order to participate,” said Steinbarger. “Anyone who is suffering from sports or activity-related injuries; motion or strength limitations; chronic pain; functional disabilities; post-surgical pain or a loss of function, is welcome to contact us. We’re here to help.”

This clinic provides Husson University physical therapy students with hands-on experience with real-life patients.

To make an appointment, you can call Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger at 941-7181 or email: steinbargerk@husson.edu.

