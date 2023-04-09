Hermon Meadow Golf Club opens for the season

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - While temps may still be cold, golf season is wasting no time in getting started here in Maine.

Hermon Meadow Golf Club opened up Saturday to kickoff their 2023 season.

We caught up with the owner and a golfer to see how things are going, so far.

”People been cooped up all winter and they’re ready. They’re ready to get out. The phone’s ringing off the hook. People just wanna play golf,” said owner, John Snyer.

“Just gonna play as many holes as I can stand and we’ll see how it goes. It’s not the best conditions, but it’s golf, which is a lot better than what we’ve had for the last five months.” said David Musulman.

While the course is open, some holes may not be playable until the end of the week as snow and ice on the course continues to melt.

It’s been a long winter. First group of the season and there all smiles. Posted by Hermon Meadow Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.