Gorgeous today, even warmer temperatures next week!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure ridges into the state today making for another gorgeous day weather-wise. Expect sunny skies with warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs, this afternoon, will reach the mid to upper 40′s and low 50′s. Winds will also be more calm than previous days, WNW at around 5-10 mph. Tonight quiet weather will continue with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the 20′s and 30′s.

High pressure will dominate the region for the beginning of the work week, keeping the weather calm, all while temperatures continue to warm above average. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s. Then, less than perfect weather returns on Tuesday. A weak low-pressure system will pass to the north of the state and push into the Canadian Maritimes. As it pushes eastward a cold front will be dragged through the state, stirring up some scattered rain showers. The showers clear up before we wake up on Wednesday morning. It will be a bit breezy behind the front on Wednesday with winds out of the NW at around 10-15 MPH and gusting up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will cool just a bit on Wednesday, back down into the 40′s and 50′s. Then we dry out for most of the day on Thursday with the chance for some isolated light rain showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures warm back up into the 50′s and 60′s Thursday and may even reach 70 by Friday. Enjoy!

TODAY: Easter! Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 42-51. Winds WNW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, overnight lows drop in between 25-34. Winds WNW at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures! Highs reach 50′s and 60′s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, then PM rain showers. Highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: AM Rain showers, increasing sun. Highs cool down into the 40′s and 50′s. NW wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s and 60′s, possibly touching the 70′s.

