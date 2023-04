CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a home in Camden Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called the home on Fox Trail just around 2 p.m.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the fire could be seen from miles away.

No one was hurt.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

The State Fire Marshsal’s Office and the Maine Forest Service are investigating.

