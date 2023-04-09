Ellsworth cheerleading squad hosts Easter carnival

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An all-star cheerleading team from Ellsworth put together an “eggs-cellent” fundraiser Saturday, as they get ready to head to Orlando for one of the biggest competitions in the country.

The Easter Carnival was more than just an egg hunt.

The fundraiser, put on by the Legends Athletics Junior Level cheerleading squad, included plenty of games, food, and a photo-op with the Easter Bunny, along with a raffle featuring dozens of prizes.

The Summit Cheer Completion in Orlando takes place during the last weekend of April.

To make a donation in helping the team get there, send an email to legendsathletics23@gmail.com.

