Thomas College to host annual Dirty Dog Mud Run April 16

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 600 people are registered for the Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run on April 16 at 9 a.m.

The event will take place at Thomas College’s campus.

Organizers say the race is fun for the whole family, with a kids’ race, food trucks, beer tent, and a DJ.

Participants can expect to be in and out of mud, to crawl over and under obstacles including monkey bars, haybales, and tire flips.

“I think the highlight of the day and I say this every year to anyone I talk to is the kids race. At noon time watching six to ten years old’s going running in the mud with mom and dad chasing them with their cameras, it’s adorable,” said race director, Jim Delorie.

Registration closes Saturday, April 8, and is available online.

Day-of registration will be available, too.

It’s $45 to run.

All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation.

The Mud Run is sponsored by Central Maine Motors and Lakeside Landscape.

