Thomas College to host annual Dirty Dog Mud Run April 16

Saturday Morning Maine
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 600 people are registered for the Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run on April 16 at 9 a.m.

The event will take place at Thomas College’s campus.

Organizers say the race is fun for the whole family, with a kids’ race, food trucks, beer tent, and a DJ. 

Participants can expect to be in and out of mud, to crawl over and under obstacles including monkey bars, haybales, and tire flips.

“I think the highlight of the day and I say this every year to anyone I talk to is the kids race. At noon time watching six to ten years old’s going running in the mud with mom and dad chasing them with their cameras, it’s adorable,” said race director, Jim Delorie.

Registration closes Saturday, April 8, and is available online.

Day-of registration will be available, too.

It’s $45 to run.

All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation.

The Mud Run is sponsored by Central Maine Motors and Lakeside Landscape.

Registration closes April 8th don't miss out on this great swag. Largest team and most muddy awards! https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun

Posted by Thomas College Dirty Dog Mud Run on Friday, March 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Police: Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase
Breezy and chilly today, temperatures warm up for Sunday and into next week!
Breezy & Chilly Saturday, Nice Sunday
Holbrook School
Concerns arise after Maine school district votes to ban most flags