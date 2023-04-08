Southwest Harbor Police announce arrest of Jacob Russell
Posted on their Facebook, the department says Russell has been arrested on nine warrants out of Southwest Harbor. These warrants include multiple burglaries, assault on an officer, among others.
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Southwest Harbor Police Department announced the arrest of Jacob Russell Friday.
They concluded by saying Russell had many other warrants in surrounding towns.
