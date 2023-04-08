Southwest Harbor Police announce arrest of Jacob Russell

Posted on their Facebook, the department says Russell has been arrested on nine warrants out of Southwest Harbor. These warrants include multiple burglaries, assault on an officer, among others.
Jacob Russell
Jacob Russell(Southwest Harbor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Southwest Harbor Police Department announced the arrest of Jacob Russell Friday.

Posted on their Facebook, the department says Russell has been arrested on nine warrants out of Southwest Harbor. These warrants include multiple burglaries, assault on an officer, among others.

They concluded by saying Russell had many other warrants in surrounding towns.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Anglers Restaurant Logo
Anglers Restaurant announces closure of Hampden location
Bangor On Tap
Bangor On Tap highlights local & out-of-state breweries
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Police: Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase
Thomas College to host annual Dirty Dog Mud Run
Thomas College to host annual Dirty Dog Mud Run April 16