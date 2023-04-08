Breezy and chilly today, temperatures warm up for Sunday and into next week!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Beautiful weather for this weekend! High pressure builds over the northeastern United States today keeping the weather quiet and calm. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures a bit on the chillier side only making it into the mid to upper 30 north to lower 40′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. There is the chance for an isolated snow shower across far northern Maine tonight but other than that, quiet weather will continue into tonight with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows drop into the teens and 20′s. Easter will be mostly sunny once again, and temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday. Highs reach the low 40′s north to mid to upper 40′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

High pressure continues to dominate through the beginning of the work week and temperatures will be warming up! Monday will be sunny with highs in the 50′s, some spots making it to 60. Tuesday will be mostly quiet as well, with possible isolated rain showers across northern Maine in the afternoon. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, less than perfect weather returns. A weak low pressure passing to the north of the state will dive southwards over eastern Maine. As the low dives south, it will stir up some rain showers across the state followed by some breezy winds out of the west. Showers clear out by late Wednesday morning, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to rise through the middle and end of next week most spots topping out in the 50′s and 60′s, some may see 70 by Friday. Enjoy!

TODAY: Sunny skies, highs on the chilly side reaching between 29-41. Possible isolated snow showers across far northern Maine. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, overnight lows drop between 17-27. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny skies, highs will reach the 40′s and 50′s. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs will be even warmer reaching the 50′s with some spots touching 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s north and the rest of the region in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50′s and 60′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60′s and low 70′s.

