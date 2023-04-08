Bangor On Tap highlights local & out-of-state breweries

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor celebrated National Beer Day, albeit a day late, on Saturday by cracking open a cold one or two at Bangor On Tap!

Hosted at the Cross Insurance Center, this craft beer festival brings together breweries from Maine and out-of-state to celebrate the iconic fermented beverage in every style.

Beyond sampling dozens on craft beers, attendees enjoyed live music from the Adam Ezra Group and games that can be played with a beer in hand, like cornhole.

“This year has been one of the best ones, in my opinion,” says Peter Tirabassi, an annual attendee of the event. “It’s very laid back, good music, you know, have some good friends here too, so it’s a lot of fun.”

One of the most notable highlights of Bangor On Tap is the congregation of great local breweries. “If you’re not having Maine beer, you’re missing out, it’s the place for it. It’s great!”

While Bangor On Tap may have been one day only, it is an annual event that will return. For more information, head over to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.