Bangor On Tap highlights local & out-of-state breweries

Hosted at the Cross Insurance Center, this craft beer festival brings together breweries from Maine and out-of-state to celebrate the iconic fermented beverage in every style.
Bangor On Tap
Bangor On Tap(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor celebrated National Beer Day, albeit a day late, on Saturday by cracking open a cold one or two at Bangor On Tap!

Hosted at the Cross Insurance Center, this craft beer festival brings together breweries from Maine and out-of-state to celebrate the iconic fermented beverage in every style.

Beyond sampling dozens on craft beers, attendees enjoyed live music from the Adam Ezra Group and games that can be played with a beer in hand, like cornhole.

“This year has been one of the best ones, in my opinion,” says Peter Tirabassi, an annual attendee of the event. “It’s very laid back, good music, you know, have some good friends here too, so it’s a lot of fun.”

One of the most notable highlights of Bangor On Tap is the congregation of great local breweries. “If you’re not having Maine beer, you’re missing out, it’s the place for it. It’s great!”

While Bangor On Tap may have been one day only, it is an annual event that will return. For more information, head over to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Police: Driver briefly dragged trooper during 2-state chase
Thomas College to host annual Dirty Dog Mud Run
Thomas College to host annual Dirty Dog Mud Run April 16
Breezy and chilly today, temperatures warm up for Sunday and into next week!
Breezy & Chilly Saturday, Nice Sunday