Anglers Restaurant announces closure of Hampden location

In a Facebook post from Saturday, owners say the location will be closing on April 23rd.
Anglers Restaurant Logo
Anglers Restaurant Logo(Anglers Restaurant)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Anglers Restaurant has announced its Hampden location will be closing at the end of this month.

In a Facebook post from Saturday, owners say the location will be closing on April 23rd. As for the reason of the closure, the post explains, “It has not been an easy decision, one that workforce and economic challenges have forced us to make.”

Anglers Restaurant’s Searsport and Newport locations will remain open.

