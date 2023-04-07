Windy Today... Great Stretch of Weather Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Windy and cool weather is expected for our Friday. Low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes combined with strong high pressure over the Great Lakes Region will tighten the pressure gradient over the state resulting a gusty west/northwest wind Friday. Gusts could reach 40-50 MPH at times especially late morning through the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. An upper-level disturbance will cross the state giving us a chance for some snow showers during the day with the best chance being over the northern half of the state. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight as high pressure continues to build towards the area. It will be a cold night with lows in the mid-teens to low 20s from north to south. The strong winds will diminish a bit but could still gust to around 25-30 MPH at times.

We’ll have a chilly start to our weekend. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs only reaching the 30s to low 40s. The wind will still be a bit breezy with gusts to 30 MPH possible which, of course, will make it feel a bit colder. High pressure will build into the area Sunday, allowing temperatures to warm a bit. Our Sunday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s to near 50°. High pressure will then settle to our south and east which will usher warmer air into the region as we progress through the week. Monday will be sunny with highs reaching the 50s to near 60°. By the latter part of the week, we’ll have the chance to see some 70s for areas away from the coast. No storms in sight for the next several days so not only will we see warmer weather moving in, we’ll also get to enjoy some sunshine with it as well.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered snow showers north. Windy. West/northwest winds 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible. Highs between 34°-44°.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows between 15°-23°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 33°-43°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

