Supporters of bill to ban flavored tobacco products rally in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine - In Augusta Thursday, a so-called day of action.

Supporters of a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products in Maine rallied in the state house.

Several municipalities in Maine, including Bangor, have implemented a flavored tobacco ban.

LD 1215 proposes ending the sale of flavored tobacco, directing enforcement at retailers rather than the consumer.

A retailer could be fined one thousand dollars for a first offense, and five thousand dollars for each offense after that.

”Medically speaking, there’s no safe amount of nicotine or tobacco,” Dr. Tara Pelletier of MaineHealth said. “So, I think it’s a yes and situation of trying to make education and prevention and discussions happen at all the levels with kids. And, that starts with family and continues with community and school.”

Bans on flavored tobacco products have also been passed in Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Bar Harbor, and Rockland.

