Ski Rack Sports holds annual Scratch and Dent Sale

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marked the busiest day of the year for one Bangor business.

It’s called the Old Town Canoe Annual Scratch and Dent Sale and folks came in droves to take advantage of the deals.

Ski Rack Sports plans for the day months in advance as they see their highest levels of demand.

Whether it was the purchase of a canoe, life jackets, paddles or more, a heavy line formed Friday morning as people get ready to enjoy summer in Maine.

“We’re definitely excited for some nice Maine summer weather. Get out there on the kayak, get some fresh air, some fishing and just enjoy nature,” said Phil Mosley of Dexter.

“It’s kind of uplifting to be in this outdoor community and whether it’s recreational paddling or fishing. It’s wonderful to kind of share our mutual hobbies and whatnot,” said Assistant Manager Chris Hopper.

If you missed out on the chance to swing by Friday, the sale will continue on Saturday.

