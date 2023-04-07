Penobscot Theatre Company to add bar, social space

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Theatre Company is adding 50 more seats this spring, but not in the theater itself.

Instead, the theatre is taking over the space next to it which was formerly Valentine Shoe, and transforming it into a bar and social space.

Called Stage Door, the space will offer a full bar, light Mediterranean bites and deserts.

Stage Door will be open to the public any night the theatre company has a show.

Two hours before show time, during intermission, and after the show.

”We’ve wanted to have more of an area for our patrons to spend time, but also for us to interact with our patrons in a casual way. The Stage Door gives us that, and I hope it’s going to be a huge step forward for the theatre” said Jennifer Shepard, Penobscot Theatre Company executive director.

The Penobscot Theatre Company expects Stage Door to be open sometime in May.

For more details and for upcoming showtimes, visit penobscottheatre.org.

