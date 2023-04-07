Partners for Peace celebrate 50 years of advocacy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Please know that you’re not alone, there’s so many of us that have gone through this.”

Partners For Peace is Maine’s first domestic violence resource center and this year, they’re celebrating 50 years of service.

Casey Faulkingham, director of development and engagement, said this is a big year to reflect on the work done in Maine.

“In 1973 we became the first domestic violence resource center in the state of Maine, and we also became the third in the country so this is a big deal for Maine,” said Faulkingham.

In honor of their service, they want to collect 50 stories from people affected by domestic abuse.

”We will be showcasing our 50 stories in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Faulkingham. “We’ll be featuring some of the stories at our 50th event on Oct. 6 at the Cross Insurance Center.”

They’re accepting the stories in different forms of art whether that’s poetry, a painting or even photography.

“We wanted people to make their own choice and have autonomy on how their story is shared and how they wanted to express that,” said Faulkingham.“If it isn’t safe for someone to share their full story of what happened to them, it might be more safe for them to share a painting that’s more de-identified.”

Although it’s encouraged to share your story, Faulkingham understands how heavy it may be. She and her colleagues want everyone to know, they’re here if someone desires to take that first step.

”If anyone is interested in sharing their story but they’re not exactly sure how to get started, I would encourage you to call our helpline and talk that through or consider one of our workshops coming up,” said Faulkingham.

While looking to highlight the stories of affected people in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, Faulkingham says no matter where you are or what you’re going through, they’re available 24/7 and it’s an honor for them to be a part of a positive change.

“We’re here to help you 24/7, just give us a call,” said Faulkingham. “We know the first call is the hardest but the second call will be a little bit easier. We just want to empower people to share their story in whatever way is good to them.”

If you’re interested, you can visit https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.