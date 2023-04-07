New search underway related to Harmony Montgomery murder

Police were searching a location in Revere, Massachusetts Friday morning
Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(Manchester Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Revere, Massachusetts (WMTW) - A new search related to the murder of Harmony Montgomery, 5, was underway Friday morning.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that Manchester, NH police along with Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement agencies were searching a location in Revere, Massachusetts.

Officials said they could not release any other information and cautioned “against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.”

Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery. She was last seen in 2019. Investigators did not learn of her death for more than two years and initially treated the case as a missing persons case.

January’s grand jury indictment for second-degree murder accuses Adam Montgomery of recklessly causing Harmony’s death by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist.

Her body has not been found.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Supporters of bill to ban flavored tobacco products rally in Augusta
Supporters of bill to ban flavored tobacco products rally in Augusta
Republican Rob Cross announced that he is running for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat.
Republican Rob Cross announces campaign for Maine congressional seat
Maine State House
Committee approves bill to increase notice period for certain rent increases
The city of Portland announced that it will open the Portland Expo on April 10 to provide...
Portland Expo to once again house asylum seekers