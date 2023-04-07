Man killed in China home fire

Dutton Road in China
Dutton Road in China(Maine State Fire Marshal)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after a fire destroyed a house in China Friday morning.

Crews from several towns were called to Dutton Road just after 10 a.m.

Authorities say they discovered a body in the home believed to be the owner, 53-year-old David Buchanan.

Investigators say the body will be taken to the medical examiner in Augusta for positive identification.

Investigators say there’s no reason to suspect foul play.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to look for a cause.

