Man killed in China home fire

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed after a fire destroyed a house in China Friday morning.

Crews from several towns were called to Dutton Road just after 10 a.m.

Authorities say they discovered a body in the home believed to be the owner, 53-year-old David Buchanan.

Investigators say the body will be taken to the medical examiner in Augusta for positive identification.

Investigators say there’s no reason to suspect foul play.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to look for a cause.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.