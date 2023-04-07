Husson students connect with older adults through art

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was a packed house for a special art show in Bangor Friday afternoon.

Residents of the Sylvia Ross Home spent the last four weeks teaming up with students from Husson University to create the works.

It’s all based off a program called “Opening Minds through Art,” or OMA, which pairs students with older adults to work on art projects.

The hope is to provide an opportunity for humanities and pre-healthcare students to work hands-on with a population they’ll eventually encounter professionally.

Husson first brought OMA to the Sylvia Ross Home in 2020 but were kept away ever since due to COVID.

To celebrate the in-person return of the project, they invited everyone back for an art show Friday.

“People are coming in and I get to tell them what me and my art partner worked on and what the piece is. We have an art piece here and then we get to explain it,” said Jaden Boutin, a freshman occupational therapy student at Husson.

“I’ve never seen such a nice bunch of girls. And I just love the one I had, Hannah. This has been so much fun and I’ve enjoyed it very much,” said Diane Edes, Sylvia Ross House artist.

Each student wrote a letter explaining what this experience meant to them and each of the Ross artists were able to take their art piece home with them after the show was over.

