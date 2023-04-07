Driver in crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students indicted

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The driver in the single-vehicle crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students back in December was indicted Friday.

After an investigation, authorities concluded that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York has been charged with four counts of manslaughter, five counts of criminal OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger, and single counts of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of license.

According to investigators, Goncalves-Radding was driving a Range Rover south on Route 166 when the car left the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

Goncalves-Radding and two other passengers, Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts survived.

Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts were killed in the crash.

Goncalves-Radding will be formally charged at a later date.

