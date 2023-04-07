Driver in crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students indicted

Four Maine Maritime Academy students died and three others were hurt when their SUV crashed...
Four Maine Maritime Academy students died and three others were hurt when their SUV crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The driver in the single-vehicle crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students back in December was indicted Friday.

After an investigation, authorities concluded that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York has been charged with four counts of manslaughter, five counts of criminal OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger, and single counts of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of license.

According to investigators, Goncalves-Radding was driving a Range Rover south on Route 166 when the car left the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

Goncalves-Radding and two other passengers, Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts survived.

Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts were killed in the crash.

Goncalves-Radding will be formally charged at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Harmony Montgomery
New search underway related to Harmony Montgomery murder
Supporters of bill to ban flavored tobacco products rally in Augusta
Supporters of bill to ban flavored tobacco products rally in Augusta
Republican Rob Cross announced that he is running for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat.
Republican Rob Cross announces campaign for Maine congressional seat
Maine State House
Committee approves bill to increase notice period for certain rent increases