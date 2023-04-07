Chilly & Breezy Saturday, Sunny Easter Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move offshore this evening and will continue to bring gusty winds to the region. Northwest winds will continue to gust up to 35 mph overnight. Lows will range from teens over the north to the mid 20s along the coast. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.

Winds overnight will continue to gust upwards of 35 mph. (WABI)

High pressure will continue to build into the region for the weekend. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs on the chillier side ranging from the freezing mark across the north to the mid 40s along the coast. Northwest winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph and will make temperatures FEEL colder.

Breezy winds Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. (WABI)

By Sunday, the high will center of the region bringing much lighter winds and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer with most locations maxing out in the 40s with a few low 50s possible towards the Augusta region.

A chilly start Easter Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the 40s & 50s with lots of sunshine. (WABI)

A Rex Block pattern will be set up for next week. The blocking pattern will provide much of the northeast with mild & dry conditions for most of the week. There will be a quick moving low that will clip the northeastern part of the state Tuesday night into early Wednesday bringing a quick chance for showers. Highs for the first half of the week will be in the 50s & 60s. Even warmer weather is likely by Thursday and Friday as widespread 60s and a few low 70s will be possible.

Warm weather potentially on the way next week. Highs next Friday could be in the 60s & 70s. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the teens to the mid 20s. NW winds will gust up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. NW breeze with gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Easter! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s with a few spots close to 60°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. Some evening showers are likely.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s north and the rest of the region in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

