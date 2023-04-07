Blue Hill man indicted in fatal 2021 crash

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A doctor from Blue Hill has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in 2021.

Authorities say 64-year-old Thomas Bugbee was trying to pass several vehicles on the Surry Road and hit another car as he tried to get back in his lane.

That car rolled over and Bugbee then hit a third, oncoming car, driven by Kathleen Anderson of Ellsworth.

Anderson died at the scene.

Three other people, including Bugbee, were taken to the hospital.

