Augusta man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal crash

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in Turner in December.

According to the Sun Journal, Jacob Diaz, 24, was racing a car on Route 4 when he crashed into a car driven by Carol Ivers, 79, who died at the scene.

Ivers was delivering Christmas presents to her family in Brunswick at the time.

Diaz was arrested Thursday.

He’s also charged with aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct.

Diaz is being held on $100,000 bail.

