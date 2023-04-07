An elementary school principal in Guilford has been named Maine’s National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Principal of the Year for 2023

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - <”It’s an honor. It is very exciting,” Anita Wright said.

Wright is the principal of Piscataquis Community Elementary School.

She was celebrated in front of staff and students Friday. She says her students are her purpose.

“It is so important for the students to feel empowered, and so, to be a part of that makes me very happy to have them cheering,” she said.

Wright’s recognition was based on her student advocacy.

She is one of the 50 honorees across the country.

“I think that it is validating of all the work that everybody puts in. As I said to the students, it is really an “us” award,” Wright said.

She was also recognized for her dedication to exploring pathways that make sense for each child.

Still, she says it takes a village.

“It is not hard to be a good leader when you have good people next to you, Wright said.

“They work hard, the teachers work hard, the whole staff, the community that stands behind the kids. I mean, it really takes everybody pulling together,” she said.

Wright will be honored by the Maine Principals’ Association later this month.

Meanwhile, she encourages everyone in the profession to keep their heads up, especially when times get hard.

“Hard work is worth it. It really does take a lot of hours of hard work, but you don’t get there alone. And so, you lean on the support that you have and always be grateful for all of that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.