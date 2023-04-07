1 hurt in crash involving crane in Paris

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - One person was hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a car and a crane in the town of Paris.

Police say a man from Yarmouth driving on Route 26 apparently fell asleep and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the crane had just pulled onto the road and was able to stop before the collision.

The driver of the car swerved but hit the corner of the crane before going off the road.

The driver of the car was not hurt but the driver of the crane was taken to the hospital.

Police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

