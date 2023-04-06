Wire in road closes part of Rt. 6 on Lincoln

Wire across Route 6 in Lincoln
Wire across Route 6 in Lincoln(Lincoln Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A wire in the road has part of Route 6 in Lincoln closed, according to officials.

They say they are waiting for the power company to get there before they can move the wire and open the road again.

This is just past Curtis Farm on the Lee side but still in Lincoln.

You can find updates on the Lincoln Fire Department’s Facebook page.

