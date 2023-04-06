Windy Friday, Sunny Easter Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the region this evening helping to partially clear out the clouds for inland areas. Rain showers will ride northwards along the cold front this evening bringing the chance for passing showers to coastal communities. Overnight lows will stay mostly in the 30s with winds out of the west beginning to increase to 10-20 mph.

High pressure will begin to build in by Friday. A tight pressure gradient is expected across the region and NW winds will gust up to 45 mph. Highs on Friday with a mixture of sun & clouds will be in the 30s for the hills and mountains and in the 40s for areas closer to I-95 and the coastline. There will be the potential for snow showers in the mountains.

Windy day Friday with gusts out of the NW up to 45 mph. (WABI)

A gorgeous holiday weekend is on the horizon. Expect mostly sunny to sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. There will be a breezy Saturday as NW winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Breezy winds Saturday with NW gusts up to 30 mph. (WABI)

Sunday will be warmer with widespread 40s and low 50s.

Easter Sunday will have lots of sunshine with highs in the 40s & 50s. (WABI)

Quiet conditions last into next week and it does look like our temperatures will be getting a boost! Widespread 50s are expected to start the week with some potential 60s by Tuesday & Wednesday.

Mild day with highs in the 50s, 60s and a few low 70s. (WABI)

Wednesday could even have some 70s with Thursday expected to be even warmer.

Potentially our warmest day so far this year with highs in the 60s & 70s. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers along the coast. Lows in the 30s with a westerly wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s & 40s. NW winds will gust up to 45 mph. A few snow showers possible in the mountains.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. NW breeze with gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Easter! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s with a few spots close to 60°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s north and the rest of the region in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.