What to expect at the ballpark as the Sea Dogs start a new season

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Excitement is high for the Portland Sea Dogs’ home opener against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Thursday night.

Now in their 30th year, they’re making this season better than ever.

Jesse Scaglion is the director of ticket operations for the team. He hopes this year will be better for everyone, including your dog.

“(We have) our most bark-in-the-park dates ever. So, bring your four-legged friends out to the ballpark. I think for us to just have all of our fans back makes our family whole again and excited,” Scaglion said.

Fans can look forward to popular jersey rebrands like the Red Snappers, Whoopie Pies and Bean Suppahs this season and a new rebrand will be announced soon.

The ballpark will play host to many themed nights like Star Wars and Marvel, as well as bobblehead and fireworks nights.

There are also new additions to concessions, including the return of the original Sea Dogs’ Biscuit made by Giffords.

Of course, Slugger will have plenty of antics throughout the games. He actually won awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame this offseason.

First pitch is at 6 p.m. Thursday, with team intros at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are still available at the box office or on their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.