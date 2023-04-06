Upstart Maine celebrates local business innovation

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Innovation was the word of the day for local startups who came together at the University of Maine at Augusta’s Bangor campus for a showcase.

Ranging from financial tools to marine safety systems, drone operations and treats for pets and people, the region’s startups got the chance to network with new clients before pitching their product.

Organizers say there has been an increase in local entrepreneurship since the pandemic.

Events like these offer the chance for that next step.

“For me, the favorite part is giving the entrepreneurs the chance to speak up and to tell their story,” Upstart Maine President Jason Harkins said. “We know only the products that we buy, but we don’t necessarily understand the experiences the entrepreneurs have had that led them to the innovation.”

“I think it really shows how vibrant and resourceful our local economy is,” Upstart Maine Secretary Gavin Robinson. “I’m excited to see how folks have come out to support these entrepreneurs.”

Innovation Nights began in the Boston area and have launched more than 1,500 products since 2009.

You can find out more at upstartmaine.org and on social media.

