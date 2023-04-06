Tips for this tax season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the first week of April.

Have you filed your taxes yet?

This year’s deadline is April 18.

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year. (Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)

So if yours aren’t done, you might want to get a move on completing them or file for an extension.

We stopped by Marshall Planning in Bangor to see how this tax season is going.

With the IRS being short-staffed and other delays, tax prep professionals say the sooner your taxes are filed, the better.

And if you’re taking care of your own taxes this year, be mindful of the numbers you end up with.

“The most important thing is, most people, I’ve found over the years that I’ve been doing taxes, 35 years, is that most people have an idea of what their refund should look like or how much you’ve been owed, if they find that varies, maybe they’ve missed something, answer the question wrong, you know, if that’s the case, don’t just send it in, you know, maybe this is the year that you pay someone to do it,” said Diane Morse, Marshall Planning’s office manager.

Morse also suggests that if you owe on your taxes, to setup for the auto-withdrawal method, to insure that taxes get paid.

For more tax resources, you can go to irs.gov or check out the Bangor Public Library’s website under “Tax Preparation 2023.″

