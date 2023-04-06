Republican Rob Cross announces campaign for Maine congressional seat

Cross is hoping to challenge Rep. Jared Golden in 2024
Republican Rob Cross announced that he is running for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat.
Apr. 6, 2023
DEDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Campaigning for the 2024 election cycle in Maine has begun.

Republican Rob Cross announced Wednesday that he is running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Jared Golden.

Cross describes himself as a business and community leader and a proud Christian, saying his faith pushed him to serve his community.

“My roots in Maine run deep. Like so many Mainers, I learned the value of honesty, hard work, compassion and faith from my family,” said Cross. “As a husband, father and new grandfather, I’m working to ensure the next generation of Americans can enjoy the freedom, prosperity, and security past generations fought so hard to gain and protect.”

Cross describes himself as a constitutional conservative. He has degrees in business management and agriculture economics.

The primary elections in Maine are on June 11, 2024. The general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

