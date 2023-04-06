Portland Expo to once again house asylum seekers

The facility is expected to be at capacity when it opens on April 10
The city of Portland announced that it will open the Portland Expo on April 10 to provide...
The city of Portland announced that it will open the Portland Expo on April 10 to provide temporary emergency housing for asylum seekers.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The city of Portland announced Thursday that it will open the Portland Expo on April 10 to provide temporary emergency housing for asylum seekers.

Interim City Manager Danielle West had outlined the plans in late March, saying the housing option would start “around” April 10.

Since Jan. 1, the city says about 1,000 asylum seekers have sought shelter and services in Portland. The city has been using a public school gymnasium to serve as an overnight overflow shelter space but will now shift to the Expo now that the Maine Celtics no longer need it.

“This is a very dire situation and the opening of the Expo is the last overnight overflow space that we as city staff have available to open and operate,” West said on Thursday. “We are truly beyond our capacity to be able to continue to provide compassionate care for those seeking shelter. We specifically do not have further ability to assist in terms of additional locations, staffing, or other resources.”

West said she hoped a new facility would be available in the area this summer to help meet the need.

The Expo will be able to accommodate about 300 people and is expected to be full when it opens. Services there will only be available to those who are registered to stay at the Expo.

This is not the first time the city has used the Expo to house asylum seekers. As it did back in 2019 when the Expo was used to accommodate a sudden influx of 86 asylum seekers, the city is once again asking the community to help with donations. Money can be given online by visiting www.portlandmaine.gov/donate or texting the word EXPO to 91999. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at City Hall.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Republican Rob Cross announced that he is running for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat.
Republican Rob Cross announces campaign for Maine congressional seat
Maine State House
Committee approves bill to increase notice period for certain rent increases
Chelsea and Ben Photo and Films
Orrington couple hosts photoshoots to raise awareness for men’s mental health
Be A Light for Survivors of Sexual Violence
Bangor hot spot hosts unique art exhibit