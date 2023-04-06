Orrington couple hosts photoshoots to raise awareness for men’s mental health

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket natives Chelsea and Ben Getchell capture life’s greatest moments through their photography business.

The business started in 2013 and each year, the two found ways to help the community.

The Getchell’s never expected the outpour of support they received but later on their purpose took a turn.

“In around November of 2018, three very substantial people in my life all got diagnosed with cancer at the same time which was wild,” said Chelsea Gretchell, owner of Chelsea and Ben Photo and Films.

Of those people that included her stepfather and naturally, she wanted to help.

Her mother informed her of a fundraiser that was held for her stepfather and asked if they’d donate a photo session.

“It’s almost like the lightbulb went on and I said Ben, on Facebook we have a platform of 5,000 plus people and an organic reach of 100,000,” said Chelsea. “Why are we not helping in a way that we only know how to?”

That was the start of their project called May minis.

It’s the fourth year that the Getchell’s offer mini photo shoots to the community and all proceedings go to a non-profit organization.

“The support was phenomenal and in our first year of these minis we raised over $20,000,” said Chelsea.

This year, May Minis is dedicated to a non-profit called Stay For Life, which focuses on men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

“I think a lot of times when people talk about mental health, they think about women and they think about females and they think about teenage girls and a lot of the times people don’t think about men,” said Chelsea.

Her husband, Ben, had his own battles with mental health and as co-owner of the company, he’s happy to not only share his story but help others with theirs.

“I was actually diagnosed with cancer back in 2010 and from all of the chemotherapy treatments, I was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety panic disorder,” said Ben.

Ben credited Chelsea in helping him speak up about what he was feeling and it changed his life.

“I would tell any male that’s fighting mental health illness quietly, don’t do it quietly,” said Ben. “Reach out to anyone that you have, your friends, your coworkers, your family and get it out there because that’s the best thing you can do is talk about it.”

Funds raised over the past four years for the minis have contributed to families in need of medical bill assistance, they’ve assisted abused animals in the community and even pay for funeral expenses.

All the Getchell’s can say is, it’s not them, it’s their community who shows up.

“It doesn’t feel like anything different than my regular day to day where I would do sessions but it’s empowering to know that so many people come out and support doing this with us,” said Chelsea.

If you’re interested in May Minis you can go to http://cbphotofilms.com/ to book your session and give back.

