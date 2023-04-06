Mostly Cloudy, Few Rain Showers, & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some lingering light icy mix and rain possible early this morning. This is expected to move out of the area by mid-morning follow. That being said, with some light icy mix and rain possible and temperatures for many areas starting our around or a bit below 32°, please use caution on the area roadways as things could still be icy in spots. Otherwise, once the light icy mix and rain exits by mid-morning, we’ll start to dry things out as the day progresses. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some breaks of sunshine possible this afternoon. A cold front will cross the state this afternoon and evening giving us a chance for a few scattered rain showers but overall shower activity looks pretty minimal so I’m not expecting much in the way of additional precipitation today but don’t want to completely rule out a few showers as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much warm today with highs climbing to the mid-40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s for much of the remainder of the state. Any lingering showers this evening will move out early followed by mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later tonight. A secondary cold front will cross the state late tonight, allowing cooler air to begin to filter back into the region. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s for most spots, a few upper 20s possible across the north

Drier, brighter, cooler and windy weather is expected Friday. Low pressure over the Canadian Maritimes combined with strong high pressure over the Great Lakes Region will tighten the pressure gradient over the state resulting a gusty west/northwest wind Friday. Gusts could reach 40-45 MPH at times especially late morning through the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see a decent day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Our weekend weather looks fantastic with sunshine expected both weekend days. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40° then return to more seasonable readings Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. The warming trend will continue next week with the potential to see highs in the 60s to near 70° by Wednesday! Our weather looks to be storm-free at least through much of next week.

Today: Some light icy mix and rain possible early otherwise mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers possible from late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 46°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers possible early then mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy late. Lows between 29°-38°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Windy. West/northwest winds 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible. Highs between 35°-45°, coolest north.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

