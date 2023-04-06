Meet the contractors who ran into a burning Dover-Foxcroft house to save lives

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - On Tuesday, a normal workday for contractors Dennis Instasi and Shane Borrello took an unexpected turn.

“Well, we’re in the garage cutting up some boards and I heard Dennis bang on the on the side of the house saying get out here fast,” said Borrello.

“I smelled something burning. We’re getting ready to go back in because we couldn’t find nothing. I just kind of looked around one more time because it was a pretty good smell and that’s when we saw the house on fire,” said Instasi.

To make matter worse, Dennis knew a friend of his lived on the second floor on the house that was burning on Cherry Street.

“I knew she was up there. That’s what we ran to,” said Instasi.

“I didn’t really think at first honestly, I kind of just like, knew what had to be done,” said Borrello.

To get her and her dog to safety, they ran inside.

“It’s probably after like the first spray paint can explosion is when I started to start to get scared a little bit,” said Borrello.

“It was literally seconds after we got her out and then was fully going so, I just right place and right time,” said Instasi.

“From what I know, I know she’s doing well. Like they’ve got her a place to stay, and I think she’s just taking it day for day and adapting,” said Instasi.

The fire marshal ruled the cause accidental from improperly discarded smoking materials.

While the home and vehicles are a total loss, four people and a dog made it out safe.

“I thank my blessings 1000 times that I was there. I still think if I went back inside, it would have been a different story,” said Instasi.

