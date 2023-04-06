Mass. woman pleads guilty in 1985 death of newborn in Aroostook County

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman charged with murder in the death of a newborn baby in Aroostook County in 1985 plead guilty to manslaughter in a Houlton courtroom Thursday morning.

Lee Ann Daigle was arrested at her home in Lowell, Massachusetts, in June 2022.

Daigle is the mother of “Baby Jane Doe,” who was found dead in Frenchville in December 1985.

Investigators said the baby was born and then abandoned in sub-zero temperatures in a gravel pit.

Officials says advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy technology helped detectives crack the case.

Daigle, who was known as Lee Ann Guerette at the time of the baby’s death, was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury in 2022.

We will have more on the plea Thurday night on TV5 News at 5.

