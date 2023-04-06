Maine’s highest court heard the appeal of a Northfield man convicted of killing three people

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court today heard the appeal of a Northfield man convicted of killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020.

Thomas Bonfanti was found guilty last year for shooting and killing 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault for shooting Regina Long, who survived.

His attorney argued today that after his client invoked his fifth amendment rights, any information obtained should have been suppressed.

Bonfanti had taken 20 hydrocodone pills.

He says he had asserted his right to remain silent, but the officer still questioned him.

He eventually identified the victims.

The state said law enforcement received three 911 calls, one from Bonfanti’s victim and another from someone who said Bonfanti came into a bar and shot several people.

“The biggest complication I see is that the justice court sides with the State and it ends there. I think the State does have somewhat of an argument that ultimately was harmless error because it is such a significant amount of overwhelming evidence. But nonetheless, I mean, it’s an important constitutional question, and I think that issue has to be addressed in some context. And I think here they’re probably figure out how that comports with the state’s argument,” Paris said.

The court will issue a ruling at a later date.

Bonfanti was sentenced last summer to life in prison.

