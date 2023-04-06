Maine lawmakers consider raising teachers’ minimum pay

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal that would raise the minimum salary for teachers in the state to $50,000 per year.

The Education and Cultural Affairs Committee held a public hearing on LD 1064 Thursday afternoon. If approved, the bill would raise the minimum teacher salary by $2,500 per year for four years, starting in 2024.

It is modeled on the law that raised the minimum salary to $40,000, in which the state pays local districts to get all teachers to the new minimum.

“We’ve been seeing shortages of educators across the country for a long time,” said Grace Leavitt, the president of the Maine Education Association. “And the pandemic has absolutely exacerbated that as it has other things as well. And so what we have gotten back for information on surveys and reports that have been done for months now, really the number one priority in order to help address that shortage is pay compensation.”

An early education student from the University of Maine also spoke in favor of the bill Thursday.

“I made a conscious decision before I chose education to make the sacrifice to become a teacher,” said Liam Anderson. “There are so many making those sacrifices with me as they prepare to act on their calling and become educators. Overcoming the anxieties of the student debt that awaits me as I try to put food on the table or pay rent out of $40,000.”

The bill does provide limited additional state funding to help pay for the higher wages.

Opponents of the bill argue it would place an unfair burden on taxpayers. They also worry raising pay for k-12 teachers could create a shortage of preschool staff who may opt to leave preschools in favor of higher paying jobs.

