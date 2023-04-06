Maine GOP call for action against A.G. after improper relationship revealed

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday evening stating he has had a personal relationship with someone in his office who he formerly supervised.

Frey said the relationship began in August and is ongoing.

He said the relationship does not violate any legal rules, office policy or law, but he has shifted supervision of the person to Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub.

Frey adds he met and continues to meet all our legal obligations with the same dedication to and respect for the people of Maine.

A spokesperson representing Frey declined to answer further questions from The Associated Press.

The House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham told WMTW that Frey’s behavior is not acceptable.

“I’m deeply concerned with what I’ve heard about the attorney general’s behavior from his supervisory position. To be having relations with someone in his employment is very concerning and disturbing. And I’ve got concerns with him being in that position after the conduct like that,” said Faulkingham.

