Machias Bulldogs reloading to defend Class D North baseball title

The Bulldogs have won Class D North the last two years
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Machias baseball team is hoping that the third time is the charm with this group of players.

The Bulldogs have won Class D North the last two years(WABI)

The Bulldogs have won Class D North the last two years, but have fallen to Searsport and St. Dominic once they’ve gotten there.

The chance to win it all is right in front of them this spring with 28 players in the program.

“A lot of these young kids coming up through are so young and have seen the seasons we’ve had. I think they really want to be a part of it. I think it’s going to be a big help that they’re hungry and want to play,” said Ethan Foss, senior.

“It’s great having a bunch of kids show up. In the past years, we’ve had to go down to eighth grade to get enough kids to play. Having this many kids here is awesome. It’s awesome for us. That means the school’s growing, and we’re going to have a good team coming up too as well,” said Shane Feeney, senior.

The last two North titles are the first Class D region championships in Machias baseball history.

