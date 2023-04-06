Hancock County artist, boxer driven to succeed

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The work of a Hancock County artist will soon hang in the state capitol after catching the eye of a local legislative leader.

”I’ve been doing art my whole life,” said Warren Harden of Winter Harbor. “Ever since I could pick up a pencil and draw, I’ve been doing that.”

You could argue Harden was born to be an artist.

“My grandfather, he was a painter,” Harden said.

So is Harden’s dad. His uncles, too.

The 21-year-old says he’s motivated to keep up with them.

We asked him where he gets his inspiration.

“Honestly, my family. That’s what it is. Seeing my grandfather’s paintings, he has a ton of paintings and they’re incredible. My dad, too, would sit there and do these incredible pieces and drawings. And so, I’ve kind of always been motivated by them to try to do some good stuff and get some of my own stuff that I can show my kids someday,” Harden said.

Recently, Harden got his first big break thanks to his new art Facebook page.

“I got some traction here and there. I had quite a bit of customers coming in but nothing crazy until I posted that first piece,” Harden said.

An oil painting of Raven’s Nest in Acadia National Park commanded the attention of his followers, including Maine House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.

That painting is spoken for, but Faulkingham has commissioned him for a custom painting that will hang in the State House.

“It’s kind of always been my dream to produce things that people are going to see and people will remember. That’s the first step right there, is to have something in place like that. It’s a huge honor,” Harden said.

That post sparked something with people and the week that followed was his best in terms of sales.

He’s committed to continue growing his business, and if there’s one thing about Warren, he does what he sets his mind to.

From painting - to punching.

When he’s not in front of an easel, you might find Harden in the boxing ring.

His dad, too, was an amateur boxer, with Harden following in his footsteps in 2019.

It wasn’t long before he found himself answering a call from his coach with a unique opportunity.

“He said, ‘This doesn’t happen often but they’re going to give you a title shot for your first fight, because they’re opening a new division.’ I was nervous, but it’s also incredibly exciting. So, I ran upstairs, I told my dad,” Harden said.

In July 2021, Harden made his debut at the Golden Gloves tournament in New Hampshire. And against the odds, he won!

“I said, ‘There’s no way I won that fight.’ And then they announced that I won, held my hand up and I looked at my hand like, ‘Wait is this is this a real thing happening?’ And I looked at my family. My whole family is screaming and crying and jumping up in the stands and it was just the best feeling in the world,” Harden said.

It would be Harden’s only fight to date.

He says an accident about a year ago while on a family vacation in Florida not only derailed his boxing career, but nearly took his life.

“I almost drowned,” Harden said.

It stemmed from what Harden now calls a “stupid” challenge: who could hold their breath underwater the longest?

Harden says he pushed himself too far and passed out.

“My older brother actually was the one that pulled me out and my sister started doing CPR. And then my mom came in and did CPR and after five minutes and 30 seconds I finally got some air and came to, took my first breath,” Harden said.

During his hospital stay, Harden says that’s when he realized he wasn’t invincible.

“It’s an insane feeling, knowing that you quite literally escaped death,” Harden said.

And though his drive is an admirable quality, he now knows his limits.

He’s using his second chance to get back to doing what he loves.

“I try my hardest to be the best at anything I do. So, with the artwork or the boxing, I’ll train as long as I can. I’ll paint as long as I can. I’m just trying to always get better and better and be better,” Harden said.

You can find more of his work on his Facebook page, Warren Harden Art.

