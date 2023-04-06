Corinth home undamaged after fire destroys workspace

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) -A Corinth family is safe after a fire destroyed a workshop building on their property Wednesday night.

Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon tells us the cause is uncertain, but they don’t believe it’s suspicious.

He said the family spotted the fire from inside their house while they were eating dinner around 5:00.

The fire spread to a nearby greenhouse, which was mostly saved.

Six crews provided mutual aid.

Nobody was hurt, but the family lost equipment, including tractors, in the garage.

“This site’s an agricultural site, they grow vegetables and that type of thing,” Bragdon said. “There was a lot of equipment, tractors, and stuff like that inside the building that they were unable to get out.

“The weather’s a little bit difficult, the freezing rain and stuff like that,” Bragdon said. “Nobody got hurt, but the folks here did lose a building. The building is gone.”

The Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.

