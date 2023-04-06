Committee approves bill to increase notice period for certain rent increases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A committee has approved a bill to increase the notice period for certain rent increases.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Chris Kessler, D-South Portland.

As amended, the legislation would require a landlord to provide 75 days notice when increasing a tenant’s rent by 10% or more over the previous year’s rent.

Current law only requires 45 days notice for increases of any amount.

A majority of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted On Wednesday to move the bill forward.

The bill will now move to the full Legislature for consideration in the coming weeks.

