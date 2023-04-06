Bangor hot spot hosts unique art exhibit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

And to mark the occasion, Rape Response Services is partnering with Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor for an art exhibit.

“Be A Light for Survivors of Sexual Violence” will be a unique experience to inspire hope and light for those impacted by sexual violence.

The exhibit will have lanterns that are decorated by survivors, advocates, and other artists.

While the event is free, proceeds from food and drinks for the evening will be donated to Rape Response Services.

Folks at Queen City say that it’s a tough topic that needs attention.

“If you look at the numbers, it hits close to home for everybody, whether they know it or not. And so that’s kind of part of it is just to get the conversation going. Bring some, like we said, light with the lanterns to it, and shine a light on it. And maybe we can start talking about a little more at that point, maybe we can start to make some changes. It means the world to us because we’re from here, and to be able to be put in a position where we’re able to help an organization that means a lot to us and our family. It’s really just invaluable,” said Joshua Moulton, Queen City Cinema Club owner.

The event is April 7 and starts at 4:00 p.m.

They will also accept donations to the cause or can help you donate directly to Rape Response Services.

For more information, you can check out Queen City Cinema Club’s Facebook page.

